French minister raises 'not acceptable' Shein sex dolls with China

SHANGHAI: France's foreign trade minister said on Friday (Nov 7) he had told Chinese authorities "in a spirit of cooperation" that sales of childlike sex dolls on e-commerce giant Shein's French website were "not acceptable".

Paris moved on Wednesday to suspend the digital platform after its anti-fraud unit discovered that Shein, a Singapore-based company which was originally founded in China, was selling the items.

France has also urged the European Union to take measures against the firm, which has vowed to cooperate fully with French authorities.

Foreign trade minister Nicolas Forissier, who was visiting financial hub Shanghai during a major import expo, said he had outlined France's position in person to Chinese vice minister of commerce Ling Ji.

"It was important to explain this to the Chinese authorities in a spirit of cooperation," he told reporters.

"I was there to say - be aware, we are very concerned, because on Shein's platform you can find products that are not acceptable," he added.

"That creates very strong emotions, which you should be aware of. It's not acceptable, the French government has decided to start proceedings."

Forissier said he thought the meeting "went very well" and that his message had been "perfectly understood" by Ling.

He added he thought it was also in the interests of the Chinese government to guard against "excesses" on the platform.

"Shein must guarantee the safety of its products and the protection of minors," Forissier wrote on X after the talks on Thursday.