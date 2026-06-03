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Frenchman eating McDonald's crashes into historic Sydney fountain, police say
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Frenchman eating McDonald's crashes into historic Sydney fountain, police say

Frenchman eating McDonald's crashes into historic Sydney fountain, police say

This handout photo provided by the New South Wales (NSW) police on Jun 3, 2026 shows a NSW police officer talking to a 21-year-old Frenchman who allegedly crashed an SUV car into the Archibald Fountain in downtown Sydney's Hyde Park. (Photo: AFP/Handout/New South Wales Police)

03 Jun 2026 01:53PM
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SYDNEY: A Frenchman was found still enjoying his McDonald's meal when police detained him on Wednesday (Jun 3) for allegedly crashing a car into a fountain in Sydney, the force said.

"Strangely, he was still eating Macca's there", Police Inspector Anderson Lessing charged - perhaps a greater crime in the eyes of some of his gastronomy-loving countrymen.

The 21-year-old was charged with negligent driving after police said he reversed an SUV into the Archibald Fountain in downtown Sydney's Hyde Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Half of it was sticking inside, and half it was sticking out, with the driver still inside," Lessing told local radio station 702 ABC Sydney.

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Police images showed the car's rear wheels stuck in the fountain's pool, with the rest of the vehicle propped up on the stone sidewall.

Police did not elaborate on the contents of the man's order.

They said the man had claimed to be delivering a food order when the crash happened, with damage estimated at least A$15,000 (US$10,700).

The man was uninjured.

Source: AFP/fh

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