Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson and LVMH among top future-ready companies: Study

NAVIGATING A NEW ERA OF UNCERTAINTY

IMD noted that these companies are able to move capital, talent and capabilities across borders and product lines faster than new global constraints can emerge.

The global business playbook is evolving amid growing uncertainty, with success no longer defined by massive spending, it added.

Business leaders must now look beyond immediate market trends to anticipate future shifts and secure long-term profitability.

“Companies that pin everything on one blockbuster are getting crushed,” said Howard Yu, director of the IMD Center for Future Readiness.

“The ones that spread their bets across entire ecosystems aren’t just absorbing the shocks; they're turning volatility into an advantage,” he added.

“The question every CEO should ask is simple: if my core market vanished tomorrow, would the company still stand? For most mid-market companies, the answer is no.”

The IMD report looks at the forces transforming these sectors this year and offers insights into what companies can do.