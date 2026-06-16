Zelenskyy seeks to convince Trump at G7 that Russia now on the defensive

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit on Tuesday (Jun 16), hoping to impress upon United States leader Donald Trump that Ukraine's fortunes in its war against Russia have improved as he pushes for greater international support.

Zelenskyy was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting the Jun 15 to Jun 17 gathering in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

Trump arrived in France on Monday, buoyed by concluding a preliminary deal to end the conflict with Iran, with a formal signing targeted for Friday.

Trump said he would now turn to the Ukraine conflict, saying both Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin had signalled they were willing to strike a deal.

"We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it," he said.