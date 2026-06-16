Zelenskyy seeks to convince Trump at G7 that Russia now on the defensive
Buoyed after concluding a preliminary deal to end the US-Iran war, President Donald Trump said he would now turn to the Ukraine conflict.
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit on Tuesday (Jun 16), hoping to impress upon United States leader Donald Trump that Ukraine's fortunes in its war against Russia have improved as he pushes for greater international support.
Zelenskyy was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting the Jun 15 to Jun 17 gathering in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.
Trump arrived in France on Monday, buoyed by concluding a preliminary deal to end the conflict with Iran, with a formal signing targeted for Friday.
Trump said he would now turn to the Ukraine conflict, saying both Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin had signalled they were willing to strike a deal.
"We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it," he said.
EUROPE AND UKRAINE SEEK TO CHANGE TRUMP'S MIND
European diplomats hope to convince Trump that previous US positions on possible terms of a deal were overly favourable towards Moscow, particularly now that Ukraine's drone incursions have put Russia on the defensive.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Monday that Ukraine was gaining ground and hitting targets deep inside Russia, whose "war economy has never been as weak".
Zelenskyy took part in the first session of the day dedicated to "Building peace in Ukraine" and may talk separately with Trump.
He was also due to meet other G7 leaders individually.
With negotiations stalled, Zelenskyy is pushing for renewed momentum and a greater European role.
He said on Monday he had offered to meet Putin at the G7 summit, but that Putin was not ready for peace talks.
European leaders were also set to warn Trump that a superficial interim deal with Iran risks entrenching Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
Macron said the priority was to ensure there is a "solid, serious agreement that is finalised".
He said Tuesday's working lunch would focus on the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including a possible Franco-British-led maritime mission.
G7 TO EXAMINE HORMUZ SHIPPING PROBLEM
It would also seek to identify alternative energy routes to bypass the waterway, which Iran has largely closed since shortly after it was attacked by the US and Israel at the end of February.
Trump said the strait would be "completely open" on Friday.
Leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt were due to attend Tuesday's talks. They were not expected to get into detailed discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, but to outline their expectations, diplomats said.
The interim deal should open a 60-day window for complex technical negotiations that would include the fate of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the lifting of international sanctions.
However, European allies fear an inexperienced US negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or address Iran’s ballistic missile programme in the next phase, potentially creating a prolonged standoff.
France, Britain and Germany want a role in shaping the coming talks after being sidelined in recent months.
The three countries first engaged Iran on its nuclear programme in 2003 and later worked with then-US president Barack Obama to secure a 2015 deal in exchange for sanctions relief.
Trump is scornful of that accord, which he pulled the US out of during his first presidency.