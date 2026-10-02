G7 talks as US pressures Europe over diesel stocks

PARIS: G7 leaders were holding talks on Friday (Oct 2) to coordinate action on fuel prices, after the United States upped pressure on Europe to release its strategic reserves, threatening a diesel export ban.

The US war with Iran has sent energy prices skyrocketing, coming back to bite President Donald Trump at home with high fuel costs, a key issue in the run-up to midterm congressional elections next month.

After speaking with Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron convened a video call starting at 1230 GMT of G7 leaders - a group comprising also Britain, Japan, Canada, Germany and Italy - to discuss joint action.

Earlier the EU pushed back hard against US threats to impose a diesel export ban -- something Macron also warned against during his conversation with Trump.

"We fully reject any ban on diesel. A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner," European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.

The 27-nation bloc was ready to work with the International Energy Agency on the possible release of fuel reserves to contain prices, she added, following crisis talks between member states and the commission to forge a unified response.

US PRESSURE

The flurry of diplomatic activity came a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cranked up the pressure on European nations.

"Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions," Bessent posted on social media.

"American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage," he wrote.