US energy secretary says diesel export ban won't work after Trump backs idea

NEW YORK: United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday (Sep 23) said a US ban on diesel exports would not work and could push up gasoline and jet fuel prices, a stance at odds with President Donald Trump, who is backing the idea.

Diesel prices have surged to record highs due to the US-Israeli war with Iran and the conflict in Ukraine, angering farmers and other users of the fuel ahead of the midterm elections in November that will decide control of Congress.

"The blunt tool of banning diesel exports definitely doesn't work," Wright said at an event hosted by the Economist in New York.

Average US diesel prices were US$6.52 a gallon on Wednesday, up 76 per cent from a year ago, according to AAA, a motorist advocacy group.

"If you can't export the diesel that comes out of our refineries, you run out of places to store it, and you have to reduce US refining, which would put upward pressure on gasoline prices and jet fuel prices," Wright said.

Trump expressed support for a ban on Tuesday, saying the country makes "a lot of diesel".

"I've called for that too. I've said let's not send out the diesel," the US president told reporters when asked about the issue during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Washington was examining "whether it's feasible in terms of the overall refining capacity and whether a full or partial ban would work".