Trump pushes Gaza peace plan into second phase amid ongoing violence, humanitarian crisis

TEL AVIV: The second phase of United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan was launched about two weeks ago, with a new “Board of Peace” established to oversee the territory, along with a committee of Palestinian technocrats.

But major obstacles remain.

These include Hamas’ refusal to disarm, Israel’s continued military presence in the Palestinian enclave, and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Israel has been accused of blocking aid, shelter and essential supplies as winter storms batter Gaza.

Many Palestinians say the ceasefire - which went into effect on Oct 10, 2025 - has brought little improvement to their daily lives.

“The situation remains the same. Hunger is hunger, suffering is suffering, poverty is poverty, and bombing is bombing - it's all the same,” said Gaza resident Mohammed.

Israel, meanwhile, has accused Hamas of deliberately delaying the return of dead hostages from Gaza. The last body was recovered only this week.

The war has also continued to claim lives.

Local authorities say almost 500 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes and shootings since the truce began. According to the United Nations, at least 100 of them were children. Three Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

Palestinian deaths have become increasingly accepted by parts of the international community, said Xavier Abu Eid, a political scientist and former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

“Still some people refer to what's happening as a diplomatic success,” he noted.

“The loss of Palestinian lives has been entirely normalised by a big part of the international community, particularly those behind the idea of a Board of Peace.”