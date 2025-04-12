Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike

A UN rights office report also warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders were resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking areas, raising "real concern as to the future viability of Palestinians as a group in Gaza".
Israel's military said it was looking into the attack that killed members of the same family in Khan Younis, adding separately that it hit around 40 "terror targets" across the territory over the previous day.
Israel resumed its Gaza strikes on Mar 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.
Since then, more than 1,500 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory to which Israel cut off aid more than a month ago.
"Ten people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital as martyrs following an Israeli air strike that targeted the Farra family home in central Khan Younis," civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
AFP footage of the aftermath showed several bodies wrapped in white shrouds and blankets and the house's mangled concrete slabs and twisted metal.
LIVING IN CEMETERIES
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel at a forum, saying: "If this is not barbarism, I ask you, what is it?"
Israel's military issued new evacuation warnings to residents in areas of northern and southern Gaza ahead of new offensives.
"Several medical facilities and storage sites containing critical supplies are located within the newly designated displacement zones," the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
OCHA warned that this could have "life-threatening consequences for people in urgent need of care".
Many displaced Gazans are living in tents in cemeteries.
"We couldn't find any place to live ... That's why we were forced to sit on top of graves," Ibtisam Abu Ghanima told AFP at a cemetery in Gaza City.
"The dead have become better off than the living. On top of that, there's the awful smell, rats come at us, reptiles too, and we are dying," she said.
"Between 18 March and 9 April 2025, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people," the UN human rights office said in Geneva.
"In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children."
Israel's military has repeatedly said Palestinian militants often hide among civilians, a charge Hamas denies.
The war broke out after Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 58 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Gaza's health ministry said Friday at least 1,542 Palestinians have been killed since Mar 18, taking the overall death toll since the war began to 50,912.
CEASEFIRE EFFORTS
A truce brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar took effect on Jan 19 and lasted until Mar 17. It saw the return of 33 Israeli hostages, eight of them in coffins, in exchange for around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners.
In a Passover holiday message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his pledge to bring the remaining captives home.
US President Donald Trump also told a cabinet meeting Thursday that "we're getting close to getting them back".
Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was also quoted in an Israeli media report as saying "a very serious deal is taking shape, it's a matter of days".
The Times of Israel said Egypt's proposal would mean eight living hostages and eight bodies released in exchange for a truce of between 40 and 70 days, and a large number of Palestinian prisoners would be released.
A Hamas leader who declined to be identified told journalists the group "is open to any new proposal that would achieve a ceasefire, withdraw the occupation's forces, and end the suffering of the Palestinian people".