Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike

LIVING IN CEMETERIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel at a forum, saying: "If this is not barbarism, I ask you, what is it?"



Israel's military issued new evacuation warnings to residents in areas of northern and southern Gaza ahead of new offensives.



"Several medical facilities and storage sites containing critical supplies are located within the newly designated displacement zones," the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.



OCHA warned that this could have "life-threatening consequences for people in urgent need of care".



Many displaced Gazans are living in tents in cemeteries.



"We couldn't find any place to live ... That's why we were forced to sit on top of graves," Ibtisam Abu Ghanima told AFP at a cemetery in Gaza City.



"The dead have become better off than the living. On top of that, there's the awful smell, rats come at us, reptiles too, and we are dying," she said.