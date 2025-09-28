Germany wants to allow military to shoot down drones

FRANKFURT: Germany wants to authorise its military to shoot down drones, the interior minister said on Saturday (Sep 27), after a "swarm" of them was spotted over the north of the country.

It comes after a string of drone sightings near airports and military sites in Denmark and Norway in recent days.

Suspicion has fallen on Russia, even if no definite proof has been made public. Moscow has rejected suggestions that it was behind the Danish incidents.

In the German incident, the drone "swarm" was spotted on Friday over the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told a press conference.

While drone sightings have been growing in Germany since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, such swarms had not occurred before, he said.

He did not give further details about what sites the drones were overflying, or who was responsible, but Berlin has long accused Russia of carrying out espionage and surveillance operations.

"We are seeing a constant hybrid threat," Dobrindt said.