Germany plans to authorise military to shoot down drones amid rising threats

FRANKFURT: Germany wants to authorise its military to shoot down drones, the interior minister said on Saturday (Sep 27), after a "swarm" of them was spotted over the north of the country.

The announcement follows a string of drone sightings near airports and military sites in Denmark and Norway in recent days.

Suspicion has fallen on Russia, though no public proof has been presented. Moscow has denied involvement in the Danish incidents.

DRONE SWARM OVER NORTHERN STATE

In the German case, the drone "swarm" was spotted on Friday over Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told a press conference.

While drone sightings have been increasing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, such swarms had not been reported before, he said.

He did not specify which sites were overflown or who was responsible, but Berlin has long accused Moscow of espionage and surveillance.

"We are seeing a constant hybrid threat," Dobrindt said.