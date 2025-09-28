Germany plans to authorise military to shoot down drones amid rising threats

FRANKFURT: Germany wants to authorise its military to shoot down drones, the interior minister said on Saturday (Sep 27), after a "swarm" of them was spotted over the north of the country.
The announcement follows a string of drone sightings near airports and military sites in Denmark and Norway in recent days.
Suspicion has fallen on Russia, though no public proof has been presented. Moscow has denied involvement in the Danish incidents.
DRONE SWARM OVER NORTHERN STATE
In the German case, the drone "swarm" was spotted on Friday over Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told a press conference.
While drone sightings have been increasing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, such swarms had not been reported before, he said.
He did not specify which sites were overflown or who was responsible, but Berlin has long accused Moscow of espionage and surveillance.
"We are seeing a constant hybrid threat," Dobrindt said.
NEW POWERS FOR MILITARY
Dobrindt confirmed plans to revise air safety laws to allow the armed forces to shoot down drones.
"What we are witnessing is an arms race, an arms race between drone threats and drone defence. We must prepare ourselves for this," he said.
Currently, police are responsible for defending against drones, but Dobrindt said changes were needed.
Bild newspaper reported that the military would only be permitted to down drones in limited cases, such as when they posed a serious threat to human life or critical infrastructure.
POLICE UNION OPPOSES MOVE
The GdP police union opposed Dobrindt's plan, telling the Rheinische Post newspaper that domestic security was the responsibility of the police, not the military.
Germany, one of Ukraine's key backers in its fight against Russia, has so far been reluctant to shoot down drones due to concerns that debris could cause civilian casualties.
Drone warfare has been a core element of the Ukraine conflict, and NATO countries bordering Russia are seeking to build a "drone defence wall", a mix of technology and military systems to counter the aerial threat.