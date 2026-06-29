Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany

BERLIN: Five people are dead after a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, and a male suspect has been detained, police said on Monday (Jun 29).

The motive is currently unclear, they added.

Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth centre in central Stade, a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.

Some reports referred to multiple suspects, but police did not immediately confirm this.

Authorities said on X that a major operation was underway, asking the public to leave the area and "give it a wide berth" for safety.