Giuliani recovering from pneumonia, still critical: spokesman

NEW YORK: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was recovering from pneumonia on Monday (May 4) and remained hospitalised in critical but stable condition, according to his spokesperson.

Giuliani, 81, came to global prominence in 2001 as he led New York's recovery from the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre towers, which his spokesperson said led to him developing restrictive airway disease.

"This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilise his condition," spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a post on X.

He added that Giuliani was now breathing on his own.

Guiliani was hospitalised at Good Samaritan Medical Centre in West Palm Beach, where he lives, according to a person familiar with the matter and the Palm Beach Post. He was admitted there on Sunday.

Giuliani's later failed quest to overturn US President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat tarnished his image as "America's Mayor", earned for his 2001 response to the al Qaeda attack.

The 2020 effort led to criminal charges against Giuliani in two US states and a defamation lawsuit from election workers. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing in the criminal cases.

New York's current Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat, on Monday wished Giuliani a steady recovery.

"He's been a fixture in our city's politics and public life for so many years. And I know that many New Yorkers are concerned by the reports that he's in critical condition," Mamdani said.