Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London

LONDON: British police arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in London on Tuesday (Dec 23) at a pro-Palestinian protest, UK-based campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said.

It said Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign that said "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide". The British government has proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

A City of London spokesperson said two other people had been arrested for throwing red paint at a building.

The spokesperson said a 22-year-old woman later attended the scene and was arrested for displaying a placard in support of a proscribed organisation.

Prisoners for Palestine, which supports some detained activists who have gone on hunger strike, said the building had been targeted because it was used by an insurance firm which they said provided services to the British arm of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.