WASHINGTON: Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardise a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities".

A ONE-STOP SHOP

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs, combining the resources of four operators - Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet - to power scores of applications including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defence radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request seeking comment. Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

Cloud One is among the US military's biggest cloud platforms, according to two of the sources.

"A breach here is a big deal," one of the sources said.

Investigators have called in Cyber Command, the US military's cyber force, to assess the damage, one of the sources said.

Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment.