Hamas to dissolve Gaza governing body: Officials

GAZA CITY: Hamas is preparing to dissolve the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, officials from the group said on Monday (Jul 6), clearing the way for a Palestinian technocratic committee to implement civilian rule.

The move marks a significant political shift by militant group Hamas, which has run Gaza since its fighters seized control from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007.

Since a ceasefire took effect in Gaza last October between Hamas and Israel, the group has repeatedly said it is prepared to step aside from day-to-day governance, but the thorny issue of its disarmament remains unresolved.

"The movement has decided to dissolve the Gaza government committee and to appoint a nationally accepted figure to oversee the committee's work until the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza formally assumes its responsibilities," a Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk publicly on the matter.

Hamas's media office in Gaza said it would hold "an important press conference" later on Monday, without providing details.

A second Hamas official said the group had already informed other Palestinian factions of the move at a recent meeting in Cairo.

"The factions welcomed Hamas' decision, describing it as a serious step towards enabling the National Committee to take up its governing role," the official said.

The dissolution of the Hamas body paves the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by Palestinian official Ali Shaath, to assume administrative responsibilities.

The NCAG was established by the Board of Peace, which was in turn set up by US President Donald Trump when he brokered the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last October.

But it has remained based outside Gaza for months, reportedly due to Israeli objections to its entry into the war-devastated territory.