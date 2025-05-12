Hamas says it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

CAIRO: Hamas will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held in Gaza, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday (May 11).

Freeing Alexander, believed to be the last surviving American hostage held by the militant Palestinian group, comes ahead of US President Trump's visit to the Middle East this week.

A source familiar with the matter said Alexander would likely be released on Tuesday.

It is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, the Palestinian militant group said.

Another official, the exiled Gaza Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya, said efforts to facilitate the release have been jointly carried out by Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya added.