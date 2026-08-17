More than 180,000 without power in Hawaii, 100 homes damaged as Lala weakens to tropical storm

More than 180,000 utility customers remained without power across Hawaii on Sunday (Aug 16) afternoon after Hurricane Lala brushed the Big Island before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

Some 183,123 customers across Hawaii were without power as of 3.30pm, according to poweroutage.us

Outages in Oahu, the most populated island, had dropped from more than 220,000 to about 130,000 as of Sunday morning, state officials said during a press conference.

State officials received reports of at least 100 homes damaged, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Sunday.

At 2pm, Lala was moving west toward southwest Kauai County at about 20mph with maximum sustained winds near 65mph, just below the hurricane threshold of 73mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Kauai county, although those warnings for Maui and Oahu counties were discontinued earlier on Sunday, according to the hurricane centre.

The weather agency's projections indicate that if the storm remains on its expected path, it should be clear of Hawaii's islands by 8am on Monday.