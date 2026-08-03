Experts say Hegseth's military testosterone screening may not boost combat performance, warn of health risks

WASHINGTON: Medical experts are questioning United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's proposal for mandatory testosterone screening across the military, saying there is little evidence it would improve combat performance and warning it could expose troops to unnecessary health risks.

Hegseth last month unveiled plans for what he called a "High-T Department of War", arguing that screening service members for testosterone deficiency would help keep the US military on the "leading edge of lethality".

“I'm authorising a new screening programme for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to perform at your absolute best,” he said in a video announcement.