High temperatures, dry vegetation and strong winds: Deadly combination for rapid spread of Hawaii’s wildfire

Many residents were trapped along streets and some were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the fast-moving flames.

The blaze left the town in ruins and killed at least 53 people.

CAUSES OF THE WILDFIRE

Professor Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, said the coincidence of intense heat, dry vegetation and high winds accelerated the spread of the fire.

“The wind played a very large role in making the wildfire spread quite rapidly and making it very difficult to contain. The vegetation that the wildfire is going through … is quite dry right now. Much of Maui is in drought,” she told CNA’s Asia First on Friday (Aug 11).

Dr Mojtaba Sadegh, Associate Professor at Boise State University, told CNA that the number of people exposed to wildfires and living within the boundary of hotspots have more than doubled across the US.

“We have built our houses in areas that are fire-prone across the west … and we have built them with fire-prone material. We have timber, we have got shingles that are asphalt-based. These are all burnable materials,” he said.