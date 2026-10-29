'Horrific' Russian drone strike kills 14 at Ukraine train station: Kyiv

Zelenskyy slammed the attack as "horrific" and insisted that "sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues".



Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed bodies on the platform, rescuers helping victims and two burnt-out passenger trains with their windows shattered.



French President Emmanuel Macron reacted with outrage to the attack, stressing the need for "far more than a localised ceasefire" like the one in Oleshky.

ZELENSKYY SLAMS SANCTIONS RELIEF

European Union council president Antonio Costa called for greater pressure on Russia after the latest "cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians.



"The EU will continue to increase the pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved," he added.



"We call on all our international partners to do the same."



Russia has fired drones on trains across Ukraine since the first days of its 2022 invasion - destroying hundreds of locomotives and killing several railway workers.



Ukraine's air force said it intercepted three jet-powered drones in one daytime attack, but that a fourth evaded its defences and hit the station.