Russia, Ukraine begin Oleshky ceasefire but keep up strikes elsewhere

Russia and Ukraine have begun a regional ceasefire to allow the start of a humanitarian effort in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, both sides said on Tuesday (Oct 27), but they continue strikes elsewhere, including the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The ceasefire should enable deliveries of aid as well as evacuations from the frontline town in southern Ukraine that is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicine.

"As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments," Dmytro Lubinets, the parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said in a Facebook post confirming Russia's timing of its halt.

On Telegram, Russia's defence ministry said it stopped shelling in the direction of Ukraine's city of Kherson from 4am Moscow time, to prepare for the effort in Oleshky, which faces Kherson across the Dnipro River.

Lubinets added that the deal was reached in coordination with US First Lady Melania Trump in cooperation with Russia's commissioner for human rights, Yana Lantratova.