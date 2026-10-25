Commentary: Trump should reject Putin’s plan for a great powers summit

LONDON: The mere prospect of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meeting for a great-powers summit while at the Asia Pacific Economic Community’s annual gathering next month is causing concern among America’s traditional allies, not to mention Ukraine. Rightly so.

One reason for caution is the very fact that Putin has been pressing for this for some time, most recently in his Oct 9 phone call with the US president. The Kremlin says preparations are underway, but Trump should ask why it is that Moscow is so interested before he commits to attending.

One attraction is that the plan would exclude Ukraine and Europe, the two objects of Russian aggression and therefore the ones most likely to get in the way of the wider deal Putin is looking for.

Indeed, when US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff this week delivered an updated ceasefire proposal he worked out with Ukrainian and Europeans leaders in Oslo, the response from Kremlin point-man Yuri Ushakov was dismissive. It lacked substance, he said.

The charade around peace efforts will continue for a while yet; Ushakov said the Russians might be interested in resuming lower-level talks next month, before the possible three-way summit at APEC’s Nov 18 to 19 meeting in Southern China.

But there’s little prospect of a true negotiation until after the winter. Putin believes he has a big enough advantage in the long-range air war that he will emerge next spring with a rump Ukraine that has either capitulated or lies in ruins. He would count either as a win.