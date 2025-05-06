Houthis say US, Israel bomb Yemen after strike on Israeli airport

Al-Masirah reported another three strikes in Sanaa and seven in the northern governorate of Al-Jawf.



The reports on Houthi media come after Israel said a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday struck inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for the first time.



The Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they fired a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Ben Gurion, Israel's main international gateway.



The rebels said they "will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably ... Ben Gurion Airport".