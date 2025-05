Houthis say US, Israel bomb Yemen after strike on Israeli airport

The missile gouged a wide crater in the ground near an airport parking lot, injuring six people and forcing airlines to suspend flights.The Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen, including Sanaa, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response against the Houthis , as well as their main backer Iran, over the attack.In a video published on Telegram before the reported attack on Hodeida, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Huthis in the past and "will act in the future"."It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without elaborating.On social media platform X, Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing".