Logo
Logo

World

Humpback whale 'Timmy' released in the North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Humpback whale 'Timmy' released in the North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Humpback whale 'Timmy' released in the North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

The humpback whale recovered from a shallow bay off Wismar is being transported towards the North Sea in a flooded cargo ship just before the Danish border in Fehmarn, Germany on Apr 29, 2026. (Photo: AP/dpa/Philip Dulian)

02 May 2026 05:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: A rescue team on Saturday (May 2) released from a barge in the North Sea a humpback whale that had been stranded in shallow waters near Germany since March, witnesses said.

Nicknamed Timmy by German media, the whale was spotted swimming near Germany’s Baltic Sea coast on Mar 3, far from its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mammal’s health deteriorated as it became repeatedly stranded in shallow waters near the coastal city of Wismar, and unsuccessful efforts to coax it toward deeper seas were livestreamed across the globe.

The environment minister for Germany’s Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state gave the green light for the attempt to save the whale, proposed by a private initiative, despite some warnings from the scientific community that it may be too much for the animal.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Jens Schwarck, a member of the private initiative who was on site, said the whale was released around 9am local time, according to the German news agency dpa. The agency reported that the whale was released 70km from the coast of Skagen, Denmark.

Drone footage showed a whale swimming and spouting water near the barge, though it was not immediately confirmed that the animal was indeed Timmy.

A debate emerged about whether to let the whale die in peace or try to assist its return to the Atlantic Ocean. Activists staged protests on the beach in Wismar calling for its liberation, while others have supported new ideas about how the whale could be transported.

Some scientists believe the whale had searched for shallow waters because it was weak and needed rest. The veterinarians of the private initiative, however, considered the animal fit for transport.

Before the release, a GPS transmitter was reportedly attached to track the whale’s future location, according to dpa.

Source: AP/zl

Related Topics

Germany wildlife
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement