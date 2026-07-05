Hundreds of firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze

LISBON: More than 1,000 firefighters were trying to contain a growing forest fire in northern Portugal Saturday that has burned for several days as the country battles intense heat.

With temperatures expected to reach 44C in some places, the fire that broke out on Wednesday in the Viseau district has devoured 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) so far, rescue services said.

Some 1,100 firefighters were battling to contain the blaze, backed by 380 trucks and eight planes and helicopters, they said.