Hungary's Orban will not sit in parliament after election loss

"Since the seat I won as the lead candidate on the Fidesz-KDNP ticket is, in fact, a parliamentary seat for Fidesz, I have decided to give it back. Right now, I am not needed in Parliament, but in the reorganisation of the national camp," Orban said in a Facebook video after a meeting by Fidesz party's executive committee.

He said that he was ready to stay on as president of Fidesz if that's what the party decides during its congress in June.

Magyar, who won on a promise of "regime change", has accused Orban of cowardice.

"The 'brave' street fighter is still incapable of one thing: taking responsibility…With a mafia boss (in charge) there can be no democratic opposition," the incoming prime minister said on Facebook.

Hungary's National Assembly is scheduled to hold its inaugural session on May 9th, when the newly elected lawmakers will take their oath of office.

Magyar's Tisza party won 141 mandates, while Orban's Fidesz-KDNP got 52 seats, with far-right Our Homeland got 6 seats in the 199-member National Assembly.