Commentary: What Viktor Orban’s election loss in Hungary means for Putin, Trump and right-wing populism

CANBERRA: Hungary’s most consequential election in decades has just delivered an important victory for democracy and accountability.

For Hungarians, opposition leader Peter Magyar’s emphatic defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party ends 16 years of corruption and quasi-authoritarianism. The outcome will also be felt widely, from Moscow to Washington and beyond.

In a contest characterised as a referendum on whether Hungary should pivot west or continue its authoritarian drift, Magyar’s victory is a stern rebuke to the dark, transnational forces of nativism, division and the politics of resentment that have become part of mainstream political discourse.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the election was not the turnout (more than 74 per cent, shattering previous records), or even the result (a two-thirds supermajority for Magyar’s Tisza party, winning at least 138 of 199 parliamentary seats). Both had been predicted for some time, and Orban’s soft authoritarianism had always left the door ajar for a possible opposition victory at the polls.