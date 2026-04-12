In fiery speech, Pope Leo says 'Enough to war!'

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo lashed out against warmongers on Saturday (Apr 11) while calling on billions of people around the globe to embrace peace and "believe once again in love, moderation and good politics".



In one of his most passionate entreaties yet to end the raging conflict in the Middle East, the American pope said faith was needed "in order to face this dramatic hour in history together".



"Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life," Pope Leo implored in an address during a prayer vigil for peace at St Peter's Basilica.



Uttered in measured tones, as is customary for the soft-spoken head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, the comments by the 70-year-old Leo nevertheless marked some of the most pointed criticism yet of the wave of conflicts inflaming the globe.



"Dear brothers and sisters, there are certainly binding responsibilities that fall to the leaders of nations. To them we cry out: Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided!"



As he has done in the past, the Chicago native did not cite politicians by name, and did not call out specific countries.

