India arrests man for stalking, touching Australian women cricketers

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested a man accused of stalking and inappropriately touching two Australian cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup, officials said on Saturday (Oct 25).

The incident occurred in Indore on Thursday morning when the players left their hotel to go to a café, police officer Rajesh Dandotiya told AFP.

“We received a complaint from the Australian team security and immediately acted, registered a case and identified the accused within six hours,” he said.

The 30-year-old suspect, who has a criminal record, followed the players and approached them “for a bad touch” about 800 metres from their hotel, police said.

Neither Indian police nor Cricket Australia identified the players involved.

“The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.