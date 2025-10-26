India arrests man for stalking, touching Australian women cricketers

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested a man accused of stalking and inappropriately touching two Australian cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup, officials said on Saturday (Oct 25).
The incident occurred in Indore on Thursday morning when the players left their hotel to go to a café, police officer Rajesh Dandotiya told AFP.
“We received a complaint from the Australian team security and immediately acted, registered a case and identified the accused within six hours,” he said.
The 30-year-old suspect, who has a criminal record, followed the players and approached them “for a bad touch” about 800 metres from their hotel, police said.
Neither Indian police nor Cricket Australia identified the players involved.
“The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called it “a deeply regrettable and isolated incident” and said it would review safety protocols.
“Steps will be taken to strengthen security measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia said.
The Times of India reported that one of the players sent a distress message to the team’s security manager saying, “There is a guy following us trying to grab us.”
Team officials and police quickly intervened and escorted the players back to their hotel safely.
Authorities have charged the man with inappropriate behaviour and stalking.
Australia faced South Africa in their pool match in Indore on Saturday.