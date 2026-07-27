India PM Modi announces panel to overhaul exam system after protests

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday (Jul 26) the creation of a task force headed by tech entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani to overhaul the country's examination system, following weeks of youth protests over exam paper leaks.

"Our examination system should be trustworthy, should be transparent and the system should make maximum use of technology," Modi said in a statement posted on Instagram.

He added that new legislation to deal with paper leaks would be introduced in parliament on Monday, tightening the law and toughening penalties for offenders.

It was Modi's first public comment since Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following protests by youth activists demanding he quit over exam paper leaks in May. Modi did not mention Pradhan in his 30-second video statement.

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which spearheaded the demonstrations, called off its protests on Saturday after its demands were met.

The government also accepted the protesters' demands for reforms to the exam system, including dropping police cases filed against protesters and compensating families of students who died by suicide after the exam paper leaks.

Nilekani is best known for leading the creation of India's digital identity system Aadhaar and co-founding software company Infosys.