India says sailors rescued off tanker ablaze off Oman

MUMBAI: Omani authorities airlifted 24 Indian sailors off a tanker on fire off the coast of Oman on Monday (Jun 8), New Delhi officials said, without saying what caused the blaze.

"We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality, onboard MT Marivex, and ensuring their safety," the Indian embassy in Oman said in a statement on social media.

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said a fire was reported at around 1.30 pm (4.30 pm, Singapore time) on the MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged tanker.

"There has been a fire reported on a vessel, MT Marivex, on which there were 24 Indian seafarers... all Indian seafarers are safe," ministry director Opesh Kumar Sharma told reporters.

Images posted on social media by the Forward Seamen's Union of India showed crew members being winched from the vessel by helicopter as thick black smoke billowed from its bridge and accommodation cabins.

The tanker's position was shown by ship-tracking service MarineTraffic as being off the coast of Oman, south of the capital Muscat.