Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot
Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

The Indian HAL Tejas during a demonstration moments before crashing at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21, 2025. (Photo: AP/Jon Gambrell)

21 Nov 2025 07:44PM
DUBAI: An Indian home-produced Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show during an aerial display on Friday (Nov 21), killing its pilot, the Indian Air Force said.

The fighter was flying at a low altitude at around 2.15pm (6.15pm, Singapore time) before coming down in a ball of fire, according to a witness. Footage from the site showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines and is crucial for India's efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

Dubai's government shared a photograph of firefighting teams dousing a smouldering wreckage. It said emergency teams were managing the situation on-site.

The crash happened during the last day of the air show, the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday.

Source: Reuters/rk

