India's PM Modi to kickstart US visit with yoga at UN Headquarters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his visit to the United States with a group yoga session on Wednesday (Jun 21).

He will be leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York, before heading to Washington DC for talks.

The UN adopted June 21 as the day to celebrate yoga in 2015, a year after Mr Modi had proposed it in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Yoga has become a source of India’s soft power, with the government making a massive push to popularise the centuries-old practice.