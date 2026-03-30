Iran calls US peace proposals 'unrealistic', oil rises amid new missile strikes

TEL AVIV: Iran described US proposals to end a month of war in the Middle East as "unrealistic, illogical and excessive" on Monday (Mar 30) and unleashed more missiles on Israel, as oil prices rose further after Yemen's Houthis entered the conflict.

Israel's military said two drones from Yemen had also been intercepted on Monday, two days after the Iran-aligned Houthis fired missiles at Israel for the first time since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran that has spread across the region. Lebanon's Hezbollah also fired rockets at Israel on Monday.

The Israeli military said it had carried out missile strikes targeting what it called military infrastructure in Tehran as well as infrastructure used by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Beirut, leaving black smoke hanging over the Lebanese capital.

US President Donald Trump issued another warning to Iran on Monday to open the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway used for shipping a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, or risk US attacks on its energy infrastructure.

IRAN DEFIANT

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had received messages via intermediaries indicating Washington's willingness to negotiate. This followed a meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss mediation efforts.

But Baghaei, criticising the US proposals, told a press conference on Monday: "Our position is clear. We are under military aggression. Therefore, all our efforts and strength are focused on defending ourselves."

Meanwhile, a Pakistani security official said that at this stage it appeared unlikely there would be direct US-Iran talks this week. "We are trying our best to make it happen as early as possible," the official added.

Baghaei also said Iran's parliament was reviewing a possible exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which recognises the right to develop, research, produce and use nuclear energy as long as nuclear weapons are not pursued.