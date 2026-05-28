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Iranian missile likely involved in attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, South Korea says
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Iranian missile likely involved in attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, South Korea says

“Various pieces of evidence point toward Iran,” said First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo.

Iranian missile likely involved in attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, South Korea says

The damaged stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM, after it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, in this handout picture released on May 10, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS)

28 May 2026 02:00AM (Updated: 28 May 2026 02:01AM)
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SEOUL: An Iranian anti-ship missile was likely involved in an attack on a cargo ship operated by local shipper HMM 011200.KS in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (May 27).

Saeed Koozechi, the Iranian ambassador to South Korea, denied Iran's role in the South Korean vessel attack saying his country "took no part" in it, local news agency Yonhap News reported.

The Iranian embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry made the assessment at a briefing announcing the outcome of a government investigation into the May 4 attack on the bulk carrier, which caused a fire and damaged the lower stern hull.

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"Various pieces of evidence point toward Iran," said First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, adding that Seoul had not conclusively determined who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.

The probe looked at debris from unidentified objects that were found inside the ship after the attack on the vessel.

The analysis showed that the ship, named Namu, was attacked twice and while the first warhead did not explode, a second did.

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Components in the debris indicated the objects were likely made in Iran, the ministry said.

"Their engines were similar to turbojet engines made in Iran," Park said, noting that one component had markings that appeared to be used by an Iranian manufacturer.

The warheads resembled those used in Iranian anti-ship missiles, the Noor or Qader, Park said.

South Korea summoned the Iranian ambassador to share the results of the investigation and deliver a protest message, according to the ministry.

US President Donald Trump said ⁠soon ​after the incident that Iran had fired ​at the South Korean vessel, and urged Seoul to join US-led efforts to secure shipping through ​the strait.

Tehran has previously denied any responsibility for the attack.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Iran South Korea Strait of Hormuz
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