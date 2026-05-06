Iran says it seeks 'fair' deal after Trump pauses naval mission to open strait

Iran said on Wednesday (May 6) it would accept a peace deal only if it was "fair", after US President Donald Trump paused a three-day-old naval mission tasked with reopening the Strait of Hormuz that had shaken the war's month-old ceasefire.

Trump's "Project Freedom", announced on Sunday, had failed to bring about any significant resumption of traffic through the waterway, while provoking a new wave of Iranian strikes on ships in the strait and on targets in neighbouring countries.

In the latest incident, a French shipping company reported on Wednesday that one of its container ships had been struck in the strait the previous day, and that injured crew had been evacuated.

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER IN CHINA

In announcing he was pausing the mission, Trump cited "great progress" in negotiations with Iran, without giving further details.

"We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump had launched the naval mission to guide ships through the strait after saying he was likely to reject Iran's latest proposal. The Iranian offer, made last week, calls for setting aside discussion of nuclear issues until after the war ends and the shipping dispute is resolved.

In comments on a visit to China on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made no mention of Trump's latest remarks, but said Tehran was holding out for "a fair and comprehensive agreement".

Araghchi also said in a social media post that he had spoken by phone with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia and had stressed the importance of diplomacy among regional states to prevent escalation.

STRAIT SHUT SINCE FEBRUARY

Iran has effectively shut the strait to all shipping apart from its own since the United States and Israel launched the war on Feb 28. In April, Washington imposed its own separate blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump's Project Freedom mission to use the US Navy to open the strait failed to persuade merchant ships that it was safe, while provoking new attacks from Iran, which said it was expanding the area under its control to include swathes of the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, on the strait's far side.

While the mission was in effect, Iranian drones and missiles hit several ships in and around the strait, including a South Korean cargo vessel that reported an explosion in its engine room.

Tehran also repeatedly struck targets in the UAE, including the only major Emirati oil port on the coast beyond the strait, which has allowed some exports without crossing through it.

For its part, the US Navy had said it hit several small Iranian boats on Monday.