Iran's top negotiator warns Tehran 'not even started' in Hormuz standoff

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States warned on Tuesday (May 5) that his country has "not even started" in its standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

"We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; whilst we have not even started yet," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

Ghalibaf, who is also the speaker in Iran's parliament, said the actions of the US and its allies had put shipping security at risk, but said their "malign presence will diminish".

The strait is a vital thoroughfare for global supplies of oil, fertiliser and other commodities that has been virtually closed since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran on Feb 28, causing price rises around the world.

Several merchant ships in the Gulf reported explosions or fires on Monday, and an oil port in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a large US military base, was set ablaze by Iranian missiles.