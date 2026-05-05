US and Iran launch new attacks as they wrestle for control of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Monday's events showed there was no military solution to the crisis. He said peace talks were progressing with Pakistan's mediation while warning the US and the UAE against being drawn into a "quagmire by ill-wishers".

"Project Freedom is Project Deadlock," he wrote on social media.

Nonetheless, the US military said two US merchant ships made it through the strait, without saying when, with the support of Navy guided-missile destroyers. While Iran denied any crossings had taken place in recent hours, Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged ship, exited the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by the US military on Monday.

The commander of US forces in the region said his fleet had destroyed six small Iranian boats, which Iran also denied. Admiral Brad Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian forces to keep clear of US military assets carrying out the mission.

Iranian authorities released a map of what they said was an expanded sea area now under their control, extending far beyond the strait to include long stretches of the UAE's coastline.

South Korea reported one of its merchant ships, HMM Namu, in the strait suffered an explosion and fire in its engine room, though no one aboard was hurt, and a spokesman said it was unclear if the fire was caused by an attack or originated internally.

Shipper HMM said on Tuesday that the fire on its vessel in the Strait of Hormuz has been extinguished. The ship will be towed to a nearby port in Dubai, the company said, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

The British maritime security agency UKMTO reported two ships had been hit off the coast of the UAE, and the Emirati oil company ADNOC said one of its empty oil tankers was hit by Iranian drones.