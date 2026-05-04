Pakistan facilitates return of Iranian crew from US-seized ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Monday (May 4) it had facilitated the transfer of 22 Iranian crew members from a US-seized vessel, describing the move as a "confidence-building measure" amid fragile diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.

The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late on Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The handover follows a tense maritime standoff in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel.

President Donald Trump said the ship carried "a gift from China", an allegation Beijing rejected, insisting it opposed "any malicious association and speculation".

Iran has condemned the seizure as "piracy" and a violation of an April ceasefire, urging the United Nations to intervene.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator for the war in the Middle East, hosting talks aimed at reducing friction between the US and Iran.