US seizes Iranian cargo ship as Tehran rejects a second round of peace talks

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday (Apr 19) that it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Iran said it would retaliate, raising the possibility that the ceasefire between the two countries might not last for even the two days it is set to remain in force.

Efforts to build a more lasting peace in the region likewise appeared to be on shaky ground, as Iran said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday.

A weeks-long blockade of shipping that has driven global oil prices higher likewise might remain in place.

The US has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which, before the war began almost two months ago, handled roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The US military said on Sunday it had fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, as the vessel sailed toward Iran's Bandar Abbas port.

"We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what's on board!" President Trump wrote on social media.

Trump posted on Truth Social that after the Iranian vessel, the Touska, ignored warnings to stop, the guided missile destroyer USS Spruance "stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room".

The Spruance fired several rounds from a five-inch calibre gun to disable the Iranian ship's propulsion after directing it "to evacuate its engine room", US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, accompanied by a short video showing rounds fired at a vessel in the distance after the warning.

CENTCOM said US forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the US blockade began.

Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, accused the US of violating the countries' ceasefire by firing at one of Iran's commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman, vowing to retaliate.



State media quoted a Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson as saying early on Monday that the vessel was en route from China to Iran.



"We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," the spokesperson said.