Oil jumps and stock futures slip as Iran tensions unsettle markets

Oil prices jumped, the US dollar rose and stock futures fell on Monday (Apr 20) as investors dealt with conflicting messages about the Iran war and news that the Strait of Hormuz was closed again.

In early Asian trading, Brent crude futures jumped about 7 per cent to US$96.85 a barrel and S&P 500 futures fell about 0.9 per cent.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.1735 and the yen eased around 0.2 per cent to ¥158.95 per dollar.

Iran rejected new peace talks with the United States, its state news agency reported on Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was sending envoys for talks in Pakistan and would launch new strikes on Iran unless it accepts his terms.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tensions also rose after the US said it seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade.

The dollar's rise took it from lows it hit on Friday when Iran's announcement that it would open the strait sent stocks up and oil prices tumbling.

"Although clearly the news on the Strait of Hormuz closing again is not good, ships being attacked is not good, Trump again with his threats towards Iranian infrastructure is not good, the market is very much looking at this as a case of: when you boil it down, the two sides are still talking," said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone in London.

"From an equity perspective, I'd probably be saying we unwind a decent chunk of the gains that we saw on Friday, which in hindsight was the market getting a little bit ahead of itself."

Iran's announcement that it would open the Strait had sent stocks and bonds surging on Friday and oil prices down as investors bet on an end to a seven-week war that shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global crude and gas shipments.

"Now that Hormuz is closed again after about 12 hours of being open, you'd probably expect most of the move that we saw on Friday (in bonds) to unwind," Brown said.

"If it is indeed firmed up that Iran aren't going to attend (the talks), you're going to see a much more risk-averse reaction than we're seeing now."