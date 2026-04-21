What we know about the Touska, the Iranian ship seized by the US
The seizure has cast fresh doubt over a fragile US-Iran ceasefire.
As a US-Iran ceasefire nears its expiry, Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports - and its seizure of a cargo ship - is adding to uncertainty.
Rather than forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table, the move has drawn fresh threats.
Iran has condemned the seizure as unlawful and a violation of international law, demanding the immediate release of the ship, its crew and their families.
What is the Touska?
The Touska is an Iranian-flagged container ship operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), a company under US sanctions since 2019.
Washington has accused IRISL of acting as a logistics arm for Iran's proliferation networks, including transporting materials linked to its ballistic missile programme.
The Touska's crew includes an Iranian captain and Iranian sailors, although it is not clear if the entire crew are Iranian nationals, a maritime security source told Reuters.
Some IRISL ships are known to employ Pakistani seafarers.
According to satellite tracking, the Touska recently travelled from China, calling at Taicang port north of Shanghai and Gaolan port in southern Guangdong province.
It then stopped near Malaysia's Port Klang to load additional cargo on Apr 11 and 12.
The vessel was carrying containers when it reached the Gulf of Oman on Apr 19, before it was boarded by the US Navy off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port.
What was it carrying?
US officials say the Touska may have been transporting so-called "dual-use" goods - items that can serve both industrial and military purposes.
Maritime security sources told Reuters that the vessel had previously transported such cargo, and initial assessments suggests the same for its latest voyage from Asia.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has identified materials like metals, pipes and electronic components as examples of goods that are potential dual-use items, although the exact contents of the Touska remain unclear.
US President Donald Trump said on Apr 19 that the Touska was under US sanctions due to its "prior history of illegal activity", adding that US forces were "seeing what’s on board".
How was it seized?
According to the US Central Command, the Touska failed to comply with warnings over a six-hour period.
The guided missile destroyer USS Spruance then fired several rounds from its five-inch Mark 45 gun to disable the Iranian ship's propulsion, after ordering the crew to evacuate the engine room.
US Marines subsequently rappelled onto the vessel from a helicopter and secured it.
Images released by CENTCOM showed US forces patrolling the Arabian Sea near the Touska as its cargo was inspected.
The US Navy has also warned that vessels suspected of breaching its blockade may be subject to search and seizure.
What are the implications?
The seizure has cast fresh doubt over a fragile US-Iran ceasefire.
Tehran says the operation violates the deal and has accused Washington of "armed piracy", warning of further escalation. Iranian forces said they were prepared to respond but were constrained by the presence of civilians on board.
The standoff is also deepening disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran announced on Friday that it would reopen the key waterway, but closed it again a day later, warning that any approaching ship would be treated as a target.
Traffic remains severely reduced. Only a handful of ships have transited the strait since Sunday, while hundreds - including large numbers of oil and gas tankers - remain stranded in the Gulf.