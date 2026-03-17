Iran supreme leader appoints former Guards chief as military adviser: media

TEHRAN: Iran's new supreme leader has appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards as a military adviser, local media reported on Monday (Mar 16).



"General Mohsen Rezaei was appointed as military adviser by the order of commander-in-chief Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Mehr news agency reported.



Other media also reported the appointment.



Rezaei, 71, previously headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military. He has since held several senior positions within Iran's political system.



Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was named Iran's supreme leader earlier this month, succeeding his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Feb 28.



Iran has since been at war with the United States and Israel in a conflict that has spread across the Middle East.



Under the late supreme leader, Yahya Rahim Safavi held the position of military adviser.



It was not immediately clear whether he holds the same position under Mojtaba Khamenei.



On Monday, the new supreme leader issued a statement saying officials and heads of state institutions appointed under his father should "continue to carry on with their work".