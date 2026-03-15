Trump urges world powers to secure Iran shipping lane

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged other nations to help secure a vital shipping lane choked off by the war with Iran that showed no signs of slowing on Saturday (Mar 14) as strikes hit the US embassy in Baghdad and a major Emirati energy facility.

Two weeks after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, the entire Gulf region remained in the grip of a conflict that had sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The war has also spilt into Lebanon, where the health ministry said Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of people, as Israel fought the Tehran-backed Hezbollah once again.

Oil prices have surged by 40 per cent as Iran has choked off the vital Strait of Hormuz and attacked Gulf energy facilities.