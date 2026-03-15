Why does the port of Fujairah matter to the oil market?

LONDON: Some oil-loading operations have been suspended in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port, a major global hub for refuelling ships as well as crude and fuel exports, after a drone attack and fire on Saturday (Mar 14).

WHY DOES FUJAIRAH MATTER GLOBALLY?

Fujairah exported more than 1.7 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined fuels on average last year, according to Kpler data, a volume equal to about 1.7 per cent of daily world demand.



The port is located on the Gulf of Oman, approximately 70 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed due to the Iran war, increasing the importance of Fujairah's flows to the global market during the current conflict.



It sold 7.4 million cubic metres (about 7.33 million metric tons) of marine fuels in 2025, making it the fourth largest in the world after Singapore, Rotterdam and China's Zhoushan.