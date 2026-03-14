Iran allows two Indian gas tankers through Hormuz; plane leaves India with sailors, bodies

NEW DELHI: Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a rare exception to the Iranian blockade that has disrupted global energy supplies.

Tehran also confirmed the matter on Friday (Mar 13).

The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik crossed the Strait under escort from the Indian Navy, said two of the sources, and the second vessel, Nanda Devi, was expected to clear in the next few hours.

Since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, Tehran has largely halted traffic through the strait, which runs past its coast and normally supplies around 20 per cent of global oil and seaborne liquefied natural gas.

Iran has said it will not permit any supplies for the United States or its allies to leave the strait, but India has sought exemptions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he had spoken to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the transit of goods and energy from the Gulf.

India has also given safe harbour to 183 Iranian sailors from a vessel that docked after the war broke out. The vessel was one of three that had participated in exercises in India; one of the others was sunk by a US torpedo off Sri Lanka.

India is reeling under its worst gas crisis in decades with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.

Shivalik and Nanda Devi are owned by state-run Shipping Corp of India.

Shivalik, which had arrived in Qatari waters on Feb 25, last reported its position on Mar 12 as within the exclusive economic zone waters up to 24 miles off the United Arab Emirates, according to tracking data on MarineTraffic.

Nanda Devi was last seen on Friday in Iranian waters close to the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, according to MarineTraffic data. It had called at Qatar’s Ras Laffan anchorage on Feb 27 before sailing to UAE waters, the data showed.