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Iranian tanker hit by US attack near Iran's Kharg Island: Report
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Iranian tanker hit by US attack near Iran's Kharg Island: Report

Iranian tanker hit by US attack near Iran's Kharg Island: Report

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Sep 2, 2026. (File photo: Reuters)

05 Sep 2026 05:54PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2026 06:05PM)
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DUBAI: An Iranian tanker was hit by US forces on Saturday (Sep 5) near Iran's key oil export hub, Kharg Island, in the Gulf, the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

According to a Tasnim correspondent from Kharg, the tanker was hit by four US missiles in the area of Kharg Island's anchorage.

Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was being evacuated.

There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities and US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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US President Donald Trump said on Aug 31 in a one-line social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video that Kharg Island was being "blown to smithereens". Iranian authorities have vowed a strong response if Kharg Island is attacked.

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting ‌Countries and exported 90 per cent of its crude via Kharg Island before the war, but flows have been disrupted since a US blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April.

Trump said on Jun 11 that he wanted to take over Kharg Island, but then said a threatened US military operation there was off the table for now, days before Tehran and Washington signed an interim agreement aimed at ending the war on Jun 17.

A US attack on Kharg would heap further pressure on Iran's oil industry and its wider economy, which is already reeling from the US naval blockade.

The US imposed its blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war.

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Source: Reuters/co

Related Topics

US-Iran war United States Iran
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