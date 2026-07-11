Iran hits back at Trump after he insists truce is over

TEHRAN: Iran insisted on Saturday (Jul 11) it had "kept its word" on a ceasefire with the United States, after President Donald Trump insisted the truce was over but that he had agreed to further negotiations with the Islamic republic.

The comments mark a new low in relations between the foes, after an exchange of fire this week rocked a shaky agreement aimed at turning the months-long ceasefire into durable peace and threatened a return to full-scale regional war.

Trump ramped up the rhetoric between the warring sides on Saturday, threatening in a Truth Social post to "completely decimate" Iran if it attempted or succeeded in assassinating him.

It came a day after the president agreed to further negotiations with Iran, even as he repeated his assertion that the ceasefire was over, just weeks after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding pushing for peace.

While there have been no direct talks between Iran and the United States since last month, Iranian media reported that a delegation from mediator Qatar was in Tehran after the sides exchanged strikes.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier this week, at a NATO summit, Trump also declared the ceasefire over, saying of Tehran: "It's just a waste of time dealing with them."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit back on Saturday, insisting that Tehran "has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU".

That refers to part of the memorandum of understanding that Iran will "maintain the current status quo of its nuclear programme" and the United States "will not impose any new sanctions, and will not deploy additional forces in the region", pending a final deal.

"That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance," Araghchi added.

US and Iranian delegations have held one round of direct talks in Switzerland since the signature of their memorandum of understanding, as well as indirect negotiations in Qatar, but there has been no sign of diplomatic progress since.