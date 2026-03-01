Israel says its air force has struck Tehran again after killing Khamenei

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said on Sunday (Mar 1) it launched a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran after its air force carried out a large-scale operation that killed Iran's supreme leader, raising fears of widespread instability in the Middle East.

Over the past day, Israel's air force conducted strikes to open the "path to Tehran", it added. Hours after the US and Israel said an air strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the military campaign to overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic, Iran's state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader had died.

Under Iran's constitution, the Supreme Leader is appointed by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body that supervises and in theory can sack that figure.

The Supreme Leader holds ultimate power in Iran, acting as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and deciding on the direction of foreign policy, defined largely by confrontation with the United States and Israel.

An adviser to Khamenei, Iran's top security official Ali Larijani said a temporary leadership council would be set up based on the constitution until the next leader is chosen.