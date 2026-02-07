Iran expects more US talks after 'positive atmosphere' in Oman

"DON'T WANT US TO HIT THEM"

In a symbol of the potential for US military action, Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, was also present at the talks, according to images published by the Oman News Agency.



Multiple sessions of talks in the morning and afternoon saw both sides shuttling to and from the residence of Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who in a message on X said "we aim to reconvene in due course."



The foreign ministry of US ally Qatar expressed hope the talks would "lead to a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region".



The White House has made clear it wants the talks to rein in Tehran's ability to make a nuclear bomb, an ambition the Islamic republic has always denied.



"They're negotiating," Trump said of Iran on Thursday.



"They don't want us to hit them, we have a big fleet going there," he added, referring to the aircraft carrier group he has repeatedly called an "armada".